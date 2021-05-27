Eurosport France football expert Julien Pereira answers our questions after Mauricio Pochettino was linked with a sensational return to Tottenham.

The Athletic first reported that Spurs had opened talks with PSG manager Pochettino, with a spree of separate stories arriving on the back of the bombshell report.

But is it actually going to happen? Over to Pereira and the view from Paris...

Do Tottenham really want Pochettino?

In France, some reliable sources (RMC, France Bleu) say that PSG are not worried about these rumours.

Pochettino met club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Monday and spoke with sporting director Leonardo to discuss the upcoming transfer window. But this is information from PSG and not Pochettino...

How has his tenure been viewed in France?

It is a bit too early to judge, but it has been disappointing. PSG have had their worst season since Qatar Sports Investments arrived.

Since Pochettino arrived, there haven't been big changes. We still haven't seen 'Poch's touch'. The problems PSG had before have not gone away, which means that he may not be the man capable of solving them. Then again, these problems do not come only from the coach…

Would PSG be happy to let him go?

It's hard to say. From an image point of view, it would be a bad thing. It would give the impression that PSG have to start from zero again. But nothing has changed since he arrived, so I'm not sure PSG will do everything to retain Pochettino.

Does Pochettino want to leave?

Some sources (Sky) say he is very disappointed with the little power he has at PSG and that his relationship with Leonardo is bad. This was often the case for his predecessors, including Tuchel.

In Ligue 1, sports directors have a lot more authority than the coach, which is not the case in the Premier League. For example, Pochettino will not have decision-making power over the upcoming transfer window.

How has he found the personality of the team?

In public, he has always said that he was very satisfied with his team.

For example, he has rarely spoken about the problems around certain players' attitudes to protect the team and certain individuals, including Neymar.

His original contract was only 18 months - was there a reason behind that?

This is a usual duration in Ligue 1. Especially for a club like PSG, who have no long-term vision.

If Pochettino was to go, who would replace him?

There are very few rumours about it here as the media which have direct information from PSG say the club are not worried.

Leonardo often searches in Italy. A year ago, Massimiliano Allegri was often mentioned, although he looks to be heading back to Juventus

But it's not clear whether Leonardo would be the man who chooses the next managerial appointment. Pochettino, for example, was chosen by the Emir and not by Leonardo.

