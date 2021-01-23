Monaco came from behind to claim a comprehensive 3-1 home victory against Olympique de Marseille and consolidate fourth place in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Stevan Jovetic scored for Monaco after Guillermo Maripan had cancelled out Nemanja Radonjic’s early opener.

The result put Monaco on 39 points from 21 games.

Marseille, whose coach Andre Villas-Boas last weekend said his time at the club might he up, are sixth with 32 points from 20 matches.

On Sunday, second-placed Lille will move level on 45 points with leaders Paris St Germain if they win at Stade Rennais.

Monaco, who had not beaten OM in their five previous encounters, were caught cold when Radonjic put the visitors ahead on 12 minutes by beating Benjamin Lecomte from close range at the end of a 40-metre run.

Marseille, however, struggled to further threaten and Monaco equalised three minutes into the second half when Maripan headed home from Alexandr Golovin’s corner.

Tchouameni put the hosts in front with another header from another Golovin corner in the 75th minute before substitute Jovetic wrapped it up with a superb free kick that went into the top corner one minute into stoppage time.

Marseille have now won only two of their last 11 games in all competitions while Monaco have picked up 16 from 18 possible points in their last six matches.

