Paris Saint Germain went top of the Ligue 1 standings, at least provisionally, after Neymar scored and set up another goal in a 2-1 home win against RC Lens on Saturday.

Neymar netted in the first half and crossed for Marquinhos to score after the break to put PSG, who travel to Manchester City looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday, on 75 points with three games left.

Lille, who have 73 points, will reclaim top spot if they win their game in hand at home to Nice later on Saturday.

Promoted RC Lens, who reduced the arrears at PSG just past the hour mark through Ignatius Ganago, stayed fifth on 56 points, ahead of Olympique de Marseille on goals scored.

With Kylian Mbappe rested and Marco Verratti on the bench, Neymar took charge and put PSG ahead after 33 minutes when he fired home from inside the box after being set up by Julian Draxler, who had disposessed the snoozing Facundo Medina.

Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo was a threat to the PSG defence but the visitors lacked efficiency up front.

Just before the hour, PSG doubled the advantage as Marquinhos rose above Medina to head Neymar's whipped cross home with the hosts seemingly heading towards a routine victory.

Lens, however, made sure the reigning French champions stayed on their toes as Ganago found the back of the net with a half-volley from Jonathan Clauss's cross.

On Sunday, third-placed Monaco, who have 71 points, and Olympique Lyonnais in fourth (67) meet in the principality.

