Marseille beat Monaco 2-1 on Saturday to cut PSG's lead at the top.

Second-placed OM, who still have one match in hand, prevailed thanks to early goals by Florian Thauvin and Dario Benedetto as they moved onto 27 points from 12 games.

Monaco, who had won four of their last five matches and reduced the arrears through a late goal from Wissam Ben Yedder, are fifth on 23 points from 14 games.

Later on Saturday eighth-placed RC Lens welcome Montpellier, who are two points above their hosts in sixth.

