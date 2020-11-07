Paris St Germain suffered more injury woes as they thrashed visitors Stade Rennes 3-0 to extend their advantage at the top of Ligue 1 to five points on Saturday.

Angel Di Maria scored twice after an early opener from Italian striker Moise Kean, who joined a long list of injured players, leaving coach Thomas Tuchel without all of his main forwards except the Argentine.

Football VAR ruining football, says Leeds' Bamford after disallowed goal AN HOUR AGO

The result put the French champions on 24 points from 10 games before second-placed Lille visit Brest on Sunday.

Rennes stay third on 18 points.

Conte plotting January raid on ex-club Chelsea - Euro Papers

Football Dortmund rue missed chances after another Bayern defeat AN HOUR AGO