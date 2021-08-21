Lionel Messi is in line to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims on August 29.

The Argentina superstar sent shockwaves through the world of football when walking out on Barcelona to sign for PSG.

Messi arrived back late for pre-season following his efforts in helping guide Argentina to Copa America success, and is working on his fitness.

He was presented to PSG fans at the home win over Strasbourg, but was not included in the squad for the win at Brest on Friday.

PSG, who were also without Neymar on Friday, have not missed Messi as they have made a perfect start to the season.

But his inclusion will make them even stronger, and manager Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful the forward will be available next weekend.

"It's been a very good week for Leo," Pochettino told ESPN after his side’s win over Brest.

"Next week will be a long one, but if all goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and start at a competitive level [against Reims]."

Should Messi make his debut against Reims, it will precede games for Argentina against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia in World Cup qualifying. His next appearance for PSG could be against Clermont Foot on August 12.

