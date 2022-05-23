Football

Kylian Mbappe has 'lot of respect' for Real Madrid despite turning down move to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe was expected to run down his contract and join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer – but a shock U-turn saw him commit to PSG until 2025. It has sparked a furious reaction in Spain with La Liga president Javier Tebas branding the big-money contract an “insult to football”. Mbappe celebrated his new contract with a hat-trick in the thumping 5-0 win over Metz on Saturday.

00:02:04, 6 minutes ago