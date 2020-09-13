Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he intends to leave the club next summer after four years with the French side.

According to The Times, the 21-year-old wants to further his career elsewhere and is eyeing up a move to either the Premier League or La Liga.

As reported by Duncan Castles:

"Kylian Mbappé has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave at the end of this season to further his career elsewhere. A vocal admirer of Liverpool’s play under Jurgen Klopp, the 21-year-old France international is understood to have targeted a move to either La Liga or the Premier League.

"Mbappé, however, has made it clear that his plan is to play one more season in Paris, allowing technical director Leonardo a final summer window in which to recoup the club’s transfer-fee investment."

Kylian Mbappe became the first teenager since Pele to score in a World Cup final Image credit: PA Sport

The report suggests he is interested in a move to Manchester United, but the World Cup winner is also a known admirer of Liverpool.

Discussing the Premier League champions earlier this year, Mbappe said: "What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing.

"When you watch you think everything's easy, but that's not easy. They guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win."

The £165m that PSG paid AS Monaco for Mbappe in 2018 remains the second highest transfer fee ever, and after scoring 90 goals in 124 appearances for the French club he remains one of the world's most valuable footballers.

