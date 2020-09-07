Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for coronavirus, the France national team have confirmed.

He has left the squad, who are preparing to face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening.

Ligue 1 Mandanda, Costa, three more PSG players test positive for Covid-19 03/09/2020 AT 19:10

He is also likely to miss domestic fixtures for his club Paris Saint-Germain, who have clashes coming up with Lens on Thursday, Marseille on Sunday, then Metz and Nice as they begin their Ligue 1 campaign.

Several PSG players had already tested positive for Covid-19 over the course of the last two weeks.

Ligue 1 Neymar reportedly tests positive for Covid-19 as PSG confirm three cases 02/09/2020 AT 14:10