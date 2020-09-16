Julian Draxler scored as PSG secured a home win over Metz in Ligue 1, for their first win of the season.
PSG, missing world record signing Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe, had defender Abdou Diallo sent off for a second booking in the second half.
They continued to push forward and after being repeatedly thwarted by the feet of Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, they got the goal they craved when Draxler headed into an empty net after Oukidja parried a stinging cross from Angel di Maria.
Having lost their first two matches of the campaign to Lens and Olympique de Marseille, PSG have three points after three games.
