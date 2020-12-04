Nice have confirmed the departure of Patrick Vieira after the Arsenal legend oversaw a run of five straight defeats which left the club stranded in midtable.

Vieira took up the reins at the Allianz Riviera in 2018, replacing Lucien Favre, who took up the Borussia Dortmund job after leading his side to eighth place.

The former France captain subsequently led the side to seventh- and fifth-placed finishes and a return to Europa League action but has struggled in the early stages of the 2020-21 season.

Thursday's loss to Bayer Leverkusen was their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions and eliminated them from European engagement.

"Patrick Vieira, who joined the club in the summer of 2018, is no longer head coach of OGC Nice, effective immediately," a club statement read.

In a meeting conducted after last night’s match, the Nice Board informed Patrick Vieira of their decision to end their collaboration.

"The Rouge et Noir club has decided to appoint Adrien Ursea as head coach of the club’s professional first team, as of today."

Ursea had been a member of Vieira's backroom staff.

Prior to his appointment at Nice, Vieira had been the head coach of New York City FC.

