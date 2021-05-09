Paris Saint-Germain's season is on the brink of collapse after a 1-1 draw with Rennes leaves them three points behind first-placed Lille with two Ligue 1 games left of the season.

Just days after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, Serhou Guirassy’s second-half header cancelled out a controversial Neymar penalty to significantly damage the Ligue 1 champions’ title hopes.

In a lacklustre first half with both sides having a string of goalscoring opportunities denied by Alfred Gomis and Keylor Navas respectively, PSG took the lead just before the break in contentious circumstances.

Layvin Kurzawa appeared to have his hand accidentally stamped on by Nayef Aguerd in first-half injury time as the Moroccan attempted to clear the ball out of play. Following a lengthy consultation with VAR, referee Ruddy Buquet decided to award PSG a spot-kick which Neymar squeezed into the net despite Gomis getting a firm hand on it.

Jeremy Doku forced Navas into making a smart save after making a good run into the box just two minutes into the second half. The Costa Rica international was called into action again in the 66th minute to parry away a dangerous Flavien Tait strike seemingly destined for the bottom corner.

But Rennes did get a deserved equaliser in the 71st minute through Guirassy who nodded home a powerful header in off the post from a corner.

And as the clock ticked down, PSG self-combusted like they did against Manchester City last Tuesday as Presnel Kimpembe was shown a red card for a rash late challenge on Doku.

Doku, whose pace caused PSG problems all evening, almost snatched a winner deep into stoppage time, but his curled effort looking for the bottom corner flew narrowly wide.

TALKING POINT - PSG's season is falling apart

A Champions League exit and the possibility of missing out on a league title for the first time since 2017, PSG's season is coming to a potentially disastrous ending.

The pressure is already on Mauricio Pochettino who only took charge in January. At a minimum PSG would have hoped to come out of the season with the league title and the Coupe de France, but tonight's result has put the title race out of their hands and Rennes were simply the superior side on the night.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jeremy Doku

The 18-year-old Belgian winger was a constant threat on the counter-attack and he was unlucky not to see PSG off in the final seconds.

His pace was electrifying and he will undoubtedly be a player Europe's best clubs will be keeping tabs on, particularly if he features at the European Championships.

PLAYER RATINGS

Rennes XI: Gomis (7), Traore (6), Da Silva (6), Aguerd (5), Maouassa (6), Tait (7), Ugochukwu (6), Bourigeaud (6), Terrier (5), Doku (8), Guirassy (7)

Subs: Grenier (6), Dalbert (N/A), Diouf (N/A), Del Castillo (N/A), Soppy (N/A)

PSG XI: Navas (7), Dagba (6), Marquinhos (5), Kimpembe (4), Kurzawa (5), Herrera (5), Danilo (5), Di Maria (4), Draxler (4), Neymar (5), Kean (5)

Subs: Diallo (6), Rafinha (6), Gueye (5), Florenzi (N/A), Icardi (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

11' - CHANCE! Kurzawa surges into the box and gets to the byline, he pulls it back for Herrera but his first-time effort off his left boot flies wide! That was the best chance of the game so far.

30' - NO GOAL! Some fine footwork from Doku in the box, he skips past Draxler before laying it off to Tait whose shot is parried by Navas. Moments later it falls to Doku whose wayward rebound is chested into the back of the net by Guirassy, but he is in an offside position. VAR has given it a check and it remains no goal.

39' - NO GOAL! Kean heads the ball into the net from point-blank range, but Dagba ran out of play as he put a cross in.

45+1' - There is a pause in play with Kurzawa in some discomfort after Aguerd accidentally stamps on him as he gets a shot away over the bar. VAR is now checking for serious foul play from Aguerd on Kurzawa. The ref has gone to the monitor. This would be so harsh if it is given. VAR SAYS PENALTY! Well, that is harsh as Aguerd really was just trying to clear the ball.

45+5' - GOAL!!! Gomis gets a firm hand on the penalty... but Neymar slots his spot-kick into the goalkeeper's bottom right corner. That was very lucky! PSG lead!

48' - SAVE! Doku breaks free into the box and drives a low shot on goal which Navas can get his body behind and clutch to his chest.

57' - SO CLOSE! That was almost a wonderful goal from Draxler! He brings down a bonucing ball, bounces it up with his left knee before hitting a volley on the turn, but its just wide! It was a spectacular solo attempt which would have been a goal of the season contender had he pulled it off!

66' - GOOD SAVE! Navas to the rescue as Tait's low curling strike heading for the bottom coner is pushed away by the Costa Rican. The following corner is nodded on goal by Aguerd but it's straight at Navas.

70' - GOAL! Rennes equalise! From a corner, it's a powerful header from Guirassy off the post and into the net! This could be pivotal in the Ligue 1 title race! PSG are now three points behind first-placed Lille as it stands.

88' - RED CARD! Yet again PSG self-combust as Kimpembe puts in an awful challenge on Doku and is shown a straight red for his late sliding challenge.

90+4' - CLOSE! Doku cuts in and curls a shot on goal, but it's just wide of Navas' left post! Rennes have been so unlucky not to find a winner.

KEY STATS

