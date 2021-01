Football

Ligue 1: 'We want to win in style' says Mauricio Pochettino in first interview as PSG coach

In his first interview as the new PSG head coach, Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday that his first goal is 'to win in style'. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager arrived in the French capital after PSG officially announced that they had chosen the Argentinian to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was fired on Christmas Eve.

