Lille moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 win at Bordeaux on Wednesday.

The northeners, who have won their last five matches, have 51 points from 23 games before second-placed Olympique Lyonnais travel to second-bottom Dijon and Paris St Germain, who are third, entertain basement side Nimes later on Wednesday.

Lille went ahead nine minutes after the break when Yazici fired the ball under the bar from Jonathan Bamba's cross before Weah tapped in after being set up by substitute Luiz Araujo 12 minutes later to double the tally.

David wrapped it up a minute from time after a fine one-two with Jonathan Ikone.

