Lille held their nerve to wrap up the Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 victory at Angers.

Christophe Galtier’s side had their destiny in their own hands, as the same result or better than what Paris Saint-Germain achieved at Brest would secure the title.

They did not let their supporters down, as an early goal from Jonathan David set them on their way - and a penalty from star forward Burak Yilmaz on the stroke of half-time settled the nerves.

Angelo Fulgini scored a late goal for Angers to cause a few flutters for Lille, but they held on to secure their first title since 2011.

"It's a great performance. It's incredible," said Galtier, who is expected to leave a side he took over when they were set to battle relegation in 2017.

Galtier stuck to his guns as he kept faith in David despite a dismal start to the season when Turkish veteran Yilmaz was injured in the spring.

The Canadian striker has blossomed into a top forward and fittingly netted the opener on Sunday before Yilmaz added the second with a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

"It was a long, tough day, we were under a lot of pressure and beating PSG on the last day is outstanding," said Galtier.

"The credit goes to the players. This team scored points against their title rivals. I can't forget that they beat PSG away after losing against Nimes at home.

"I love this squad, I love these players."

Monaco secured third place with 78 points and a spot in the Champions League despite a 0-0 draw at RC Lens as Lyon slumped to a 3-2 home defeat by Nice to finish fourth on 76 and will enter the Europa League.

Marseille drew 1-1 at Metz after the teams traded penalties deep into stoppage time as they ended up fifth on 59 points to also secure a Europa League place.

Rennes, sixth on 58 thanks to a 2-0 home victory against Nimes, qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Nantes finished 18th after a 2-1 home defeat by Montpellier and go into a playoff against Ligue 2 side Toulouse. Nimes and Dijon were already relegated.

Troyes and Clermont have been promoted to the top flight.

