Lille were held to a disappointing draw by the 10 men of Lyon on Sunday.

Jonathan Bamba's opener was cancelled out by a Mehmet Zeki Celik own goal before the break and Lille failed to make the most of Marcelo's exclusion in the 50th.

They stay second on 19 points, two behind PSG who beat Nantes 3-0 away on Saturday, while Lyon remain sixth on 14 points.

Monaco moved up four spots to eighth, on 14 points, after a double by German striker Kevin Volland earned them a 4-0 home win against Girondins de Bordeaux earlier on Sunday.

In Lille, Bamba opened the scoring with a splendid 20-metre shot for his fourth goal in nine league games after being set up by Burak Yilmaz.

But Lyon levelled four minutes before the break when Houssem Aouar's attempt took a deflection off Celik's chest.

Lyon found themselves down to 10 men when Marcelo was sent off for a second yellow card after stepping onto Bamba's ankle, but the hosts struggled to break the deadlock again.

Bamba came close at the hour but Anthony Lopes tipped his shot away before denying Yusuf Yazici.

Nice are now fourth on 17 points following their 3-0 victory at Angers.

