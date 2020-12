PSG were held to a 0-0 draw at Lille, who remain top, in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Lille have 33 points and a superior goal difference to Lyon, who were 4-1 winners at Nice on Saturday, while third-placed PSG are a point adrift after squandering a number of opportunities in a scrappy contest at Lille.

The visitors missed Brazil forward Neymar with an ankle injury and looked toothless up front in the opening half, although home goalkeeper Mike Maignan did well to stop Jose Fonte from scoring an own goal in the 45th minute.

Thilo Kehrer had headed just wide midway through the first half and Moise Kean hit the side-netting with a first time shot in the 51st minute as PSG turned on the heat after the break.

Kean and Marquinhos failed to turn in a low cross by hard-working Angel di Maria, who pulled all the strings for PSG in the absence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who came on as a late substitute on his 22nd birthday.

The home side, who were reduced to sporadic raids after dominating possession in the opening 15 minutes, came close in the 75th minute when PSG keeper Keylor Navas turned around the post a low drive by Burak Yilmaz. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

