LIVE

AS Saint-Etienne - Stade Rennais

Ligue 1 - 26 September 2020

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between AS Saint-Etienne and Stade Rennais live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 26 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Claude Puel or Julien Stéphan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between AS Saint-Etienne and Stade Rennais? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AS Saint-Etienne vs Stade Rennais. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

