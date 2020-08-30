LIVE

FC Nantes - Nîmes Olympique

Ligue 1 - 30 August 2020

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between FC Nantes and Nîmes Olympique live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 30 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Christian Gourcuff or Jérôme Arpinon? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Nantes and Nîmes Olympique? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Nantes vs Nîmes Olympique. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

