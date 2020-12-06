Lille OSC - AS Monaco

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Lille OSC and AS Monaco with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 6 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Christophe Galtier or Niko Kovac? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Lille OSC and AS Monaco news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Lille OSC and AS Monaco. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

