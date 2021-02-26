Stade Rennais - OGC Nice

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade Rennais and OGC Nice with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Julien Stéphan or Adrian Ursea? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Stade Rennais and OGC Nice news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Stade Rennais and OGC Nice. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

