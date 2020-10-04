LIVE

Stade Rennais - Stade de Reims

Ligue 1 - 4 October 2020

Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Stade Rennais and Stade de Reims live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 4 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julien Stéphan or David Guion? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Stade Rennais and Stade de Reims? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stade Rennais vs Stade de Reims. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

