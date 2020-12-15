Marquinhos has described Lionel Messi as a "great player", as rumours linking the Barcelona superstar with a move to Paris Saint-Germain intensify.

Messi’s future at Camp Nou is in some doubt, with the club struggling in La Liga on the back of a summer of upheaval that saw the 33-year-old ask to leave Camp Nou only to remain for at least one more season.

The Barcelona presidential elections are looming on the horizon, and the majority of the candidates have put keeping Messi at the club as the lead item on their manifestos.

However, with Messi in the final year of his contract the decision is out of their hands - and Eurosport’s football insider Dean Jones wrote on Tuesday that “the PSG option is enticing, and they were the only other club (along with Manchester City) to contact his representatives about the serious prospect of a move in August.”

PSG defender Marquinhos is aware of the rumours and spoke in glowing terms of the Argentina international.

"We'll see what happens,” the Brazil defender told beIN Sports. "At times we are rivals with the national team and at club level. Messi is a great player.

We all know what he is capable of and we will see what happens."

Unless Messi heads for new horizons in the January transfer window, he and Marquinhos will come up against each other in the last 16 of the Champions League after PSG were paired with Barcelona.

PSG suffered an agonising defeat to Bayern Munich in last season’s final, and Marquinhos is relishing the challenge of facing Barca.

"It's a great match to play in,” he said. “It's a great opponent and a great challenge. We expect a great battle and we will have to be prepared for this match.

"We saw the draw; there were not many opponents left, we were ready to see any opponent come out."

Marquinhos’ current focus is on Ligue 1, with PSG looking to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Lyon at the weekend - a game in which Neymar was stretched off with an ankle injury.

PSG take on Lorient on Wednesday, before facing leaders Lille at the weekend.

