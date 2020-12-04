Goals from Dario Benedetto and Valere Germain gave Marseille a 2-0 win over Nimes on Friday night.

Benedetto and Germain scored after halftime to put OM on 24 points from 11 matches, one behind leaders Paris St Germain who have played one game more.

Ligue 1 'It's a scandal' - AVB slams Bielsa's The Best FIFA Coach award nomination 28/11/2020 AT 11:02

Nimes were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute after Andres Cubas was sent off.

They lie 16th in the standings on 11 points from 13 matches.

Marseille were the first in action with Dimitri Payet testing Baptiste Reynet with a powerful shot from inside the box after 13 minutes.

Andre Villas-Boas’s side dominated possession and played neatly, but Nicolas Eliasson came closet for the home side in the 17th minute when his curled 25-metre shot crashed onto Steve Mandanda's crossbar.

Villas-Boas was sent off after protesting against the referee's decision to hand a yellow card to defender Duje Caleta Car for a rough tackle, five minutes before the break.

Liverpool change transfer target to Leipzig star - Euro Papers

OM continued to dominate in the second half and after a couple of missed chances, Benedetto found the back of the net with a delicate chip after being played through by Alvaro Gonzalez.

Hopes of a Nimes comeback were dashed in the 77th minute as Cubas was sent off following a second bookable offence.

Seven minutes later, Germain wrapped up victory from close range following a Morgan Sanson cross, three days after OM claimed their first win in the Champions League this season against Olympiakos.

Football 'Retire No.10 for all clubs in tribute to Maradona' - Villas-Boas 26/11/2020 AT 10:46