Some Olympique de Marseille fans stormed into the team's training ground hours before a Ligue 1 game against Stade Rennais as they protested against the club's officials, French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported on Saturday.

RMC Sport reported some 150-200 supporters tried to break into the Robert Louis Dreyfus centre.

Ligue 1 Lyon grab top spot with last-gasp win over Bordeaux 19 HOURS AGO

Footage on RMC Sport's twitter feed showed some of the fans forcing their way in. Some were seen throwing flares and lighting firecrackers.

The outlet published footage of fans marching in the streets and carrying banners reading "(Club) directors, out", as well as others directly targeting OM president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

It then reported the situation had calmed down, without elaborating. OM were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier in the day, St Étienne's training session was interrupted by 300 supporters who came to apply pressure to the team following their humiliating 5-0 derby defeat to Lyon ahead of their clash against OGC Nice on Sunday.

transfers Exclusive: PSG hope to secure Dele beyond short-term loan, as deal moves closer YESTERDAY AT 11:14