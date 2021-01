Football

Mauricio Pochettino arrives at PSG after being confirmed as new boss at the Ligue 1 giants

Watch Mauricio Pochettino arriving at PSG after being confirmed as the new boss of the Parisian giants. The Argentine's arrival follows the Christmas Eve dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, who left the French champions with the side third in the league standings. Pochettino has been out of work since leaving north London.

