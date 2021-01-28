Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has expressed confidence that Kylian Mbappe will remain at the club.

The French forward has been persistently linked with Real Madrid, and with 18 months remaining on his contract, PSG need to thrash out fresh terms or risk losing him in a free transfer in 2022.

Copa del Rey Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback over Rayo YESTERDAY AT 21:09

Mbappe appeared on the cover of Spanish daily Marca on Thursday, with the splash saying Real were waiting for a sign from the forward.

Pochettino is aware of the reports, but said he is confident Mbappe will remain at the club.

"There's lots of rumours, but I see him remaining at PSG for a long time to come and that's what the club wants," the Argentine coach told Marca.

"We have him in our plans for all the time that we're going to be at the club.

PSG 'lurking like vultures' for Messi, Mbappe 'hesitant' over new deal - Euro Papers

"Granted he needs to make a decision (on his future), but what we see is someone who is very happy here and fully committed to the sporting project at this club.

It's both a challenge and a slice of luck for a coach to work with these kind of talents, they make you a much better coach."

PSG have been linked with a move for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, but Pochettino was giving nothing away on that issue.

"Whatever I say about that situation, it'll be misinterpreted and I am very happy with what I've got here," he said. "The best players can fit into any team in any league in the world."

transfers Mourinho 'convinced' Dele loan to PSG won't happen YESTERDAY AT 12:50