Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed manager of Paris Saint-Germain. The former Tottenham boss has signed a contract with the club from the French capital until June 2022, with an option for an extra year.

The Argentine manager will be in the dugout for PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Saint-Etienne on January 6 and will take his first training session on Sunday.

transfers Pochettino at PSG: Mbappe out, Messi in? - Inside Football 29/12/2020 AT 10:37

"I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain," Pochettino said after signing his contract.

I would like to thank the club's management for the trust they have placed in me. As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players.

Club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "We are very pleased to welcome Mauricio Pochettino as first team coach.

"I am proud to see our former captain returning to Paris Saint-Germain, as the club has always remained his home.

"The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy."

Pochettino, who played for PSG as a defender in the early 2000s, has been out of a job since being dismissed by Spurs in November 2019, a few months after guiding the north London club to the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel, who led PSG to the Champions League final in August 2019, which they lost to Bayern Munich, was sacked following a 4-0 win over Racing Strasbourg, but the club has waited five days to make his termination official.

Real aim for Camavinga and Alaba double swoop - Euro Papers

THE CHALLENGES FACING POCHETTINO

In a special edition of Inside Football, Dean Jones examines the challenges that will face the former Tottenham boss, considers whether players like Dele Alli or Christian Eriksen will join him in Paris, and what of Lionel Messi?

Ligue 1 PSG finally confirm Tuchel sacking but no Poch announcement yet 29/12/2020 AT 09:38