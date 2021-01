Football

Mauricio Pochettino: Getting best out of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is 'most important challenge'

New Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed at his first news conference on Tuesday that getting the best out of the club's star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is the "most important challenge" which he and his coaching staff will face.

