Football

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Kylian Mbappe needs to improve' after PSG draw with St Etienne in Ligue 1

Mauricio Pochettino gives his reaction after his first game in charge of Paris Saint-Germain ended in a 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne on Wednesday as leader Lyon moved three points clear by beating Lens 3-2 at home. He says Kylian Mbappe, his superstar striker, needs to improve after his performance in the match.

00:00:29, 21 views, 2 hours ago