Memphis Depay sent a message of support to Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk after scoring for Lyon on Sunday.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk could miss the entire season after suffering an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Depay revealed a message for his compatriot after netting the opening goal against Monaco, lifting his top to reveal a t-shirt saying: “Virgil: Stay strong my brother.”

Depay and Van Dijk have played together for several years with the Netherlands and would have hoped to link up at the rescheduled Euro 2020 next summer.

However, Van Dijk’s injury could impact his chances of playing at the tournament, with Liverpool yet to put a timescale on his return.

