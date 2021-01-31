Neymar has expressed a desire to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian’s future at the club has been a hot topic of debate ever since he made the shock move to the French capital in 2017.

A return to Barcelona has been regularly talked about, and he has said on occasions that he would be open to heading back to the Camp Nou.

However, there has been a shift in thinking around the Brazilian and he has expressed a desire to remain at PSG - and hopes French superstar Kylian Mbappe also commits his future to the club.

"I'm very happy here and I want to stay at PSG and I hope Mbappe wants to stay too," he said in an interview with TF1.

"Of course, that's the wish of all fans, we want PSG to be a great team and I want to keep doing what I do here, play football and be happy.

Today I'm very happy, I feel happy. A lot has changed, I can't exactly say why, if it's me or something else.

Neymar scored twice for PSG on Sunday, but those goals were not enough to prevent the Ligue 1 champions from slipping to a 3-2 defeat to Lorient.

