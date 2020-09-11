Neymar has tweeted that he is free of coronavirus ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Le Classique showdown against arch rivals Olympique de Marseille.
The Champions League finalists confirmed last week that three of their players had tested positive for Covid-19, with the Brazilian among that number.
However, with a Classique clash against Marseille looming on Sunday, the world's most expensive player has taken to social media to confirm that he is now virus-free.
"I went back to training, super happy #CORONAOUT," he wrote.
In Neymar's absence, PSG lost their opening Ligue 1 fixture of the season to Lens with a severely depleted front line.