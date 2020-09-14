Alvaro Gonzalez has appeared to defend himself after Paris Saint-Germian forward Neymar accused the Marseille defender of making a racist remark during the feisty Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday night.

The match, which Marseille won 1-0 in Paris, ended in controversy with five players sent off in second-half stoppage time.

Dario Benedetto, Leandro Paredes, Jordan Amavi and Layvin Kurzawa had all been sent off following a huge melee, with Neymar following after VAR caught him hitting Alvaro on the back of the head.

After eventually walking off, Neymar remonstrated to the fourth official, explaining he hit out because a racist comment was made.

Neymar then took to Twitter, initially to say: “I only regret that I didn't hit that a**hole in the face.”

He then added: "VAR spotting my 'attack' is easy. Now I want to see it pick up the image of the racist calling me a 'monkey so on a *****' ... that is what I want to see! And then? I do a rainbow flick, you punish me. For a slap, I get sent off. What about them? What then?"

Before Marseille boarded the plane home Alvaro insisted there was “no place for racism”, suggesting PSG were merely sore losers.

“There is no place for racism,” Alvaro said. “Clean career and with many colleagues and friends on a daily basis. Sometimes you have to learn to lose and take it on the field. Incredible 3 points today. Allez l'OM. Thanks family.”

Meanwhile, Villas-Boas told Telefoot regarding the accusations: "I don't know. I hope not, there is no place for racism in football.

"It's a serious fault if it happened but I don't think so. Before that, we had a situation with a spit from Di Maria. These are things to avoid in the world of football. I hope it won't be a black spot in this historic performance.”

PSG sporting director Leonardo added: "We will deal with that internally with our players.

"We will have to look at everything to take a coherent stance but the situation is serious."

