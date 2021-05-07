Brazil forward Neymar will extend his contract on Saturday with Paris Saint-Germain by four years until 2026, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from La Liga side Barcelona for a record transfer fee of €222 million ($270m / £193m).

Neymar said he was keen to leave PSG in 2019 amid reports that he wanted to return to Barcelona, but eventually stayed before the club reached the Champions League final last season.

There have been continued flirtations with Barca, amid talk he wanted to link up with Lionel Messi once again, but Neymar said recently that he was happy in Paris.

And L’Equipe has now made the claim that the forward will commit his future to PSG this weekend.

PSG are also looking to extend Kylian Mbappe's deal as the 22-year-old France striker's contract expires at the end of next season.

On the field, PSG need to pick themselves up from crashing out of the Champions League to Manchester City.

They trail Ligue 1 leaders Lille by four points, albeit with a game in hand. PSG face Rennes on Sunday.

