Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a double blow, with their loss to Lyon at Parc des Princes compounded by Neymar picking up a potentially serious injury.

The Ligue 1 champions slipped to third place in the table thanks to Tinotenda Kadwere's goal in the 35th minute in the French capital.

transfers Nightmare for Real and Barca as Mbappe and Neymar to stay at PSG - Euro Papers 10/12/2020 AT 11:22

But six minutes into second-half added time, Neymar was fouled by Thiago Mendes, who was sent off after a VAR referral.

Neymar was stretchered off and early reports suggest that his injury is a bad one, and his pain was visible and audible.

More to follow...

Champions League Neymar really is brilliant, and RIP to the great Paolo Rossi - The Warm-Up 10/12/2020 AT 07:32