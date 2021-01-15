Mauricio Pochettino will go into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, Paris Saint-Germain said on Friday.

"Mauricio Pochettino is confirmed positive in the Sars-Cov2 PCR test. He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol," read a statement from his club.

Pochettino, who was appointed earlier this month, will not be in the dugout when PSG play away at Angers on Saturday, with his assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino set to take charge of the squad for the league encounter.