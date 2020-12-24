Paris Saint-Germain have ruthlessly sacked Thomas Tuchel on Christmas Eve, according to reports, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to replace him in the French capital.

Sport Bild and L’Equipe are among those to report the German’s departure, while RMC and Telefoot claim former Tottenham boss Pochettino will soon be announced as the new manager.

The bombshell news comes just hours after PSG thrashed Strasbourg 4-0 to climb within a point of the Ligue 1 summit.

Tuchel, who arrived at the Parc des Princes in 2018, guided the club to the Champions League final in Lisbon last season, where they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich.

It will be Pochettino’s first job since he was sacked by Tottenham in November last year.

The Argentine will be tasked with delivering that elusive European crown to PSG, something he almost achieved with Spurs when they dramatically reached the 2019 final in Madrid before succumbing to Liverpool.

EXPERT VIEW FROM FRANCE - The right decision

Maxime Dupuis (Eurosport France): "It's the right decision... and harsh, of course. It’s Christmas!

"But there was a feud between him and [PSG director] Leonardo, him and the club. We knew it wouldn’t last after June. They cut the tie at the moment when it was easiest: qualified for the Champions League last 16 and not too far behind in Ligue 1.

"Tuchel's latest interview with Sport1 on Wednesday was a bit surreal when he said you have to be "a politician and sports minister" to coach PSG, as was his reaction on Canal+ when he said the translation was wrong and that he was 'making a joke in German'. It wasn’t a joke."

