An extraordinary end to Le Classique saw five red cards in injury time – three for PSG, two for Marseille – as Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home.

Dario Benedetto, Leandro Paredes, Jordan Amavi and Layvin Kurzawa all saw red after a heated clash, with Neymar joining them shortly afterwards via VAR. Florian Thauvin's goal meant Marseille were leading, which left PSG's players annoyed and unable to control their emotions.

The hosts, who welcomed back Neymar and Angel Di Maria, started brightly and almost led inside two minutes, but Steve Mandanda made a fine save to keep out an effort which originated from Marco Verratti’s thigh.

Neymar and Dimitri Payet were among five players booked in the first half following a bust-up, but Marseille were ahead at the end of it. Payet’s deep free kick found its way to Thauvin, whose side-footed volley beat Sergio Rico at the near post.

The goal came from Marseille’s first chance of the consequence, although Rico had managed to look vulnerable earlier when twice spilling a routine shot from distance.

The visitors had a penalty shout dismissed on the stroke of the interval, while Alvaro and Di Maria were involved in an angry exchange where it appeared Alvaro was accusing the Argentinian of spitting at him. Both teams had goals ruled out for offside after the break, and while Di Maria definitely was offside the visitors’ disallowed goal was more controversial.

Thauvin was adjudged to be offside before his shot was saved and substitute Dario Benedetto scored the rebound, but the one replay shown suggested Thauvin was onside.

Neymar squandered an open goal when, stretching, he could not direct his effort goalwards, and Di Maria was lucky not be sent off for a reckless lunge on Payet as PSG’s frustrations grew, before tempers overflowed shortly before the full-time whistle.

Paredes came flying at Benedetto, who had nudged him over as the pair challenged for a header, while Amavi and Kurzawa both directed kicks at one another in the aftermath. Neymar punched a Marseille player in the head, replays showed, and with the possible exception of Benedetto, who received a second yellow, all had to go.

The Parisians have now lost their opening two Ligue 1 games this season, whereas Marseille have two wins from two.

TALKING POINT

PSG implode as their horrible start continues. It would be hard to have a start to the season much worse than with back-to-back defeats and half of your team contracting a potentially deadly virus, but PSG found a way. Their collective loss of heads at the end was indicative of a club in crisis, and will have an impact far beyond this game.

Paredes looked a red card waiting to happen from the moment he came on and had already committed a rash foul on Payet and been in a running battle with Benedetto, who wound him up masterfully. Neither he, Kurzawa - a noted hot head - or Neymar - who had been having a spat wit Alvaro for some time - can have any complaints about their dismissals for violent conduct and are facing lengthy bans which could be extended. In Neymar’s case, sarcastically applauding the referee won’t help. The one caveat to add is that he appeared to be suggesting a racist comment had been made as the left the pitch - something that is unacceptable if true and may go some way to explaining why he was so heated.

PSG appear to have left the huge disappointment of losing the Champions League final spill over into the new season, and while its too early to start talking about a title race, they are in serious danger of giving themselves something of a mountain to climb. Indisciplined and angry tonight, they let Marseille get under their skin and do not look like happy campers. Bouncing back from such disappointment was never going to be easy, but as things go from bad to worse and players seem more interesting settling personal scores than doing what's best for the team, you have to wonder whether - as bad as things may look - they have not yet hit rock bottom. Thomas Tuchel has a big job on his hands to turn this around.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Florian Thauvin (Marseille). Choosing the scorer is predictable, but his lovely finish was the game’s one moment of real quality and he was also the source of Marseille’s best attacking play, rare though it was. His brilliant start to the season shows how important he is to Marseille's overall ambitions.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ - GREAT SAVE! Big early drama! Mandanda makes a brilliant save to deny Verratti's thighed effort from close range, and PSG then want a penalty after the ball struck Kamara's arm in the aftermath.

31’ - GOAL! PSG 0-1 Marseille (Thauvin). Out of nowhere, Marseille lead! Thauvin gets on the end of Payet's free-kick cross and superbly volleys home, beating Rico at the near post with a side-footed finish.

57’ - SAVE! A Neymar nutmeg starts a lovely PSG move. He plays in Florenzi on the right and the Italian crosses for compatriot Verratti, but his shot is straight at Mandanda who saves with his legs.

64’ - DISALLOWED GOAL! Now Marseille have a goal ruled out! Thauvin is adjudged offside - his shot was saved and Benedetto scored the rebound - but that looked very tight. Only one replay is shown before the referee resumes play, but that looked onside.

70’ - WHAT A CHANCE! Bernat and Sarabia combine down the left and the latter looks to have put a goal on a plate for Neymar, but a stretching Brazilian doesn't hit the target with the goal gaping!

90+2’ - GREAT BLOCK! Kamara makes a splendid sliding block to deny Sarabia, following good play by Neymar.

90+7’ - FIGHT! Five players see red as tempers flare late on.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSG: Rico 4, Florenzi 6, Kehrer 6, Kimpembe 5, Bernat 6, Herrera 6, Gueye 6, Verratti 5, Sarabia 6, Di Maria 5, Neymar 4. Subs: Draxler 5, Paredes 1, Kurzawa 1, Dagba 6.

Marseille: Mandanda 8, Sakai 5, Alvaro 6, Caleta-Car 6, Amavi 5, Rongier 6, Kamara 8, Gueye 7, Thauvin 8, Lopez 5, Payet 6. Subs: Benedetto 7, Strootman 5, Radonjic 6, Germain 6.

KEY STATS

Marseille have ended a 20-game winless streak against PSG.

Thauvin has scored in consecutive games to start the Ligue 1 season and also contributed two assists this term.

Neymar has twice been sent off against Marseille in four games versus game.

There were 17 cards shown in total - a Ligue 1 record this century.

PSG are yet to score this season.

