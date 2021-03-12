Paris Saint-Germain missed a golden opportunity to go top of Ligue 1 on Sunday night when they lost 2-1 at home to relegation-battling Nantes.

After league leaders Lille endured a goalless draw with fourth-placed Monaco earlier in the day, the Parisians could have seized the opportunity to regain pole position which they lost in late January.

Instead, Nantes won just their fifth Ligue 1 game of the season to lift themselves past Nimes into 18th place - just one point off safety.

Transfers Five clubs battling for Haaland - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 06:34

Julian Draxler, who is out of contract in the summer, opened the scoring a few minutes before half-time with a scuffed shot that Alban Lafont in the Nantes goal would have expected to save.

Just over 20 minutes prior, Nantes were controversially denied a penalty when Randal Kolo Muani appeared to be hauled over by Presnel Kimpembe in the area - something the referee Karim Abed and the VAR officials saw nothing wrong with.

Karma must have worked in Nantes’ and Kolo Muani’s favour though, as two-thirds of the way into the game they equalised. Kolo Muani seized on Kylian Mbappe’s aimless backwards pass, dropped his shoulder to beat Marquinhos and smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG were left reeling on 71 minutes as Moses Simon netted what proved to be the winner.

Champions League 'The Ronaldo experiment hasn’t worked' - should Juventus cut ties? 11/03/2021 AT 13:21