PSG beat Nimes 3-0 at home on Wednesday night to keep in touch with Lille in Ligue 1
Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia and Kylian Mbappe found the back to put the French champions on 48 points from 23 games.
PSG, who slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Lorient last Sunday, trail Lille by three points and Olympique Lyonnais by one.
Nimes, who have lost nine of their last 11 games, have 15 points from 22 matches.
