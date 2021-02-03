Published 03/02/2021 at 22:02 | Updated 03/02/2021 at 22:09

PSG beat Nimes 3-0 at home on Wednesday night to keep in touch with Lille in Ligue 1

Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia and Kylian Mbappe found the back to put the French champions on 48 points from 23 games.

transfers Neymar 'set to sign new four-year PSG deal' YESTERDAY AT 15:13

PSG, who slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Lorient last Sunday, trail Lille by three points and Olympique Lyonnais by one.

Nimes, who have lost nine of their last 11 games, have 15 points from 22 matches.

Juventus still chase Pogba but have 'luxury' Plan B – Euro Papers

transfers Poch frustrated with Levy for blocking Alli’s PSG loan - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:31