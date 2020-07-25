PSG's Kylian Mbappe a doubt for Champions League after suffering 'bad sprain' - report

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reportedly has no ligament damage but is a doubt for the Parisians' Champions League quarter-final clash with Atalanta on August 12.

Mbappe looked to have suffered a nasty long-term injury during PSG's 1-0 Coupe de France victory over St-Etienne and left the pitch in tears. The 21-year-old was injured in the 26th following a late challenge from St Etienne captain Loic Perrin, who received a red card, and Mbappe would later leave Stade de France on crutches.

According to French outlet RMC, the 21-year-old's additional scans on Saturday morning showed he suffered a bad ankle sprain but no ligament damage.

Mbappe is now expected to be out for at least two weeks which means he would miss the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon on Friday night, but could also miss the remainder of their Champions League campaign, which is set to conclude on August 23.

PSG would later release a statement to confirm the report that he has suffered a bad sprain and would need re-evaluation in 72 hours.

Tuchel - Of course I'm worried

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said that the injury was ‘not good news’ and that he was worried ahead of the Champions League encounter with Atalanta.

“Everybody saw [the tackle].

I don't know what to say, it's the third game in a row against Saint-Etienne and it's the third red card, the third time in the first 30 minutes. Is it because they're tired or something? Ok, if we play a final, if we play a match like that, I'm very surprised and it's not good news for us, not at all. I'm very happy of course that we won but now we have to stay calm and wait for the news (on his injury).

Asked whether he was worried about the upcoming Champions League tie with Atalanta, Tuchel added.

“Everyone who's going through this situation is worried... everyone who's looking at this fault is worried, of course I'm worried."

