Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will not play in Saturday's Ligue 1 game against Lens due to a calf injury, the French club said on Friday.
PSG trail City 2-1 after the first leg in Paris and Mauricio Pochettino's side will travel to Manchester for Tuesday's second leg.
Mbappe, 22, had recovered from a thigh injury to play in the first leg and played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday.
The Frenchman is PSG's top scorer this season with 25 goals in the league and eight in Europe, which included a hat-trick against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.
PSG are second in the Ligue 1 standings, one point behind Lille with four games left in the season.
