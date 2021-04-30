Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will not play in Saturday's Ligue 1 game against Lens due to a calf injury, the French club said on Friday.

PSG trail City 2-1 after the first leg in Paris and Mauricio Pochettino's side will travel to Manchester for Tuesday's second leg.

Mbappe, 22, had recovered from a thigh injury to play in the first leg and played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Premier League Solskjaer hopes to convince Cavani to extend Man Utd stay 7 HOURS AGO

The Frenchman is PSG's top scorer this season with 25 goals in the league and eight in Europe, which included a hat-trick against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

PSG are second in the Ligue 1 standings, one point behind Lille with four games left in the season.

'It will be a dream come true' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on lifting a trophy with Manchester United

Champions League Wenger: PSG were emotional and aggressive in a stupid way YESTERDAY AT 07:56