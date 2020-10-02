Alessandro Florenzi scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain as the French champions moved up to second with an exhibition in finishing against Angers.

Angers, in their sixth consecutive Ligue 1 campaign, haven’t beaten PSG in 45 years and their best chance of the night fell to Stephane Bahoken, who headed wide from close range when he really should have scored.

That was as good as it got for the visitors as the win was never in doubt for PSG. Florenzi’s early strike, a wonderful dipping volley from the corner of the penalty box, set the tone for the hosts.

PSG’s second came just as Angers were growing into the game, with a superb turn of pace by Kylian Mbappe allowing the Frenchman to dart between two defenders and pull it back to Neymar, whose first-time left foot shot thundered in via the underside of the bar.

Neymar seized on a loose ball soon after the restart to make it 3-0, but Ismael Traore’s towering header at the far post pulled one back. The impressive Ait Nouri could have closed the gap to a single goal, but instead PSG punished them on the break, with a ruthless counter-attack finished by Julian Draxler.

Substitute Idrissa Gueye added a deflected fifth soon after coming off the bench, and Mbappe put the icing on the cake with a casually taken sixth. PSG move up to second, at least until Saturday, with league leaders Rennes playing on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Are PSG back to their best? This was a very professional display, a million miles from their opening two games of the season, which were perhaps a hangover from the long and demanding season before.

Angers made a better fight of it than the scoreline suggests, but when a chance to make it 3-2 became 4-1 moments later, Angers heads dropped. PSG showed ruthlessness in attack, with Neymar and Mbappe showing why they are the most feared forwards in the league. PSG are definitely back on track.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Neymar (PSG) It’s still a joy to watch Neymar when he is in this kind of mood. Playing just behind Icardi, Neymar linked so well with the players around him, namely Kylian Mbappe, and he took his two goals superbly well. He pressed, he defended, and put in a real shift for the team.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSG: Navas 8, Florenzi 8, Marquinhos 7, Kimpembe 8, Bakker 6, Verratti 6, Paredes 7, Draxler 7, Mbappe 8, Neymar 9, Icardi 6. Subs: Herrera 6, Gueye 6, Dagba 6, Diallo 6, Sarabia 7

Angers: Bernadoni 7, Bamba 6, Traore 7, Pavlovic 6, Embosse 6, Nouri 7, Thiob 6, Capelle 6, Coulibaly 6, Fulgini 7, Bahoken 6. Subs: Cabot 6, Diony 6, Cho 5, Mangani 6, Manceau 6

KEY STAT

Angers have failed to beat PSG in 22 attempts since 1975.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ GOAL! PSG 1-0 Angers - Florenzi scores! It's his first goal for PSG and it's a fine finish by Florenzi, who collects the ball on the corner of the box and sends a looping volley into the opposite corner. Brilliant strike, and a memorable way to score your first goal for the club.

36’ GOAL! PSG 2-0 Angers - Neymar makes it two! Mbappe shows a great turn of pace to dart between two defenders and pull it back for Neymar, whose first-time left-foot shot goes in off the underside of the bar. Crafted by Mbappe, scored by Neymar.

47’ GOAL! PSG 3-0 Angers - PSG have another and Neymar has another, right at the start of the second half. Angers fail to clear properly and Neymar seizes on a loose ball to stroke the ball in from close range.

52’ GOAL! PSG 3-1 Angers - Angers have one back! A deep free-kick from Capelle finds Traore, who climbs higher than Bakker and powers in his header at the far post.

57’ GOAL! PSG 4-1 Angers - Draxler makes it four. Absolutely ruthless from PSG, who could have been looking at their lead being cut to 3-2 moments earlier. Instead, Bakker breaks down the left and cuts back to Draxler, whose shot deflects off Embosse and away from the helpless Bernadoni.

71’ GOAL! PSG 5-1 Angers - Gueye scores! The substitute cuts in from the left and goes for goal with a speculative effort that deflects off Coulibaly and away from Bernadoni. Kind of a lucky one.

84’ GOAL! PSG 6-1 Angers - It's six. Mbappe finds space in the box to stroke in Sarabia's cutback. It's so simple for Mbappe.

