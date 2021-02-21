Published 21/02/2021 at 18:15 | Updated 21/02/2021 at 21:56

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 title defence stuttered after a 2-0 defeat to Monaco at the Parc Des Princes.

The visitors snatched the lead early on after Sofiane Diop headed home from close range.

PSG really struggled to get going and only saw glimpses of goal in the first half, with Mauro Icardi and Idrissa Gueye going close.

Just as in the first half, Monaco scored within the opening seven minutes after the break through Guillermo Maripan’s cultured finish.

