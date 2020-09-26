Stade Rennes beat St Etienne 3-0 to go top of Ligue 1.

The visitors went ahead in the 33rd minute when central defender Naif Aguerd connected powerfully with Benjamin Bourigeaud's corner to head his side into the lead.

Arnaud Nordin thought he had put Saint Etienne level two minutes into the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

Guirassy doubled Rennes' lead in the 54th minute, meeting Romain Del Castillo's cross in mid-air and hooking it past goalkeeper Jessy Moulin before Hunou coolly lobbed the third over Moulin in the final minute of normal time.

With Olympique de Marseille hosting Metz in the late game, the win lifts Rennes to the summit on 13 points from five games, two ahead of Lille with Saint Etienne third on 10 points.

