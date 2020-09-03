French international goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and three more Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19, as well as Diego Costa.

Paris Saint-Germain announced the news of the results on their Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Mandanda's positive test means he has withdrawn from the international side for their Nations League games.

Costa tested positive, as did Atletico Madrid teammate Santiago Arias, according to Atletico Madrid's own Twitter account.

