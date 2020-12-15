Thiago Mendes’ partner has revealed that the family received death threats on account of the foul that resulted in Neymar being stretchered off during Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Lyon.

Neymar left the field in distress following a poor challenge from Mendes in the Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, amid reports he could be sidelined for some time with an ankle injury.

PSG eased fears over the seriousness of the problem, saying it was a sprain rather than a fracture that would sideline the Brazil superstar for weeks rather than months.

Mendes was shown a red card for the foul following a VAR review, and it appears some people took exception to the challenge.

Per a report from CNews, Mendes’ partner revealed some of the vitriol that was aimed the way of her partner and family.

“For your boyfriend’s actions, if anything happens to Neymar, you will pay with your life,” Kelly Mendes said. “You and your family, one by one.”

Mendes’ partner added that she had called in the police in a bid to track down the unnamed people who had made the threats.

Brazil midfielder Mendes will be absent for Lyon’s clash with Brest on Wednesday where Rudi Garcia’s side will look to keep up their title push.

They sit second in Ligue 1 with three games remaining before the French season breaks for the Christmas and New Year period.

