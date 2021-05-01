Turkey internationals Yilmaz and Celik put Christophe Galtier's team on 76 points with three games left after champions Paris St Germain briefly topped the standings with a 2-1 home win against RC Lens earlier on Saturday.

Lille lead PSG by one point and third-placed AS Monaco, who host fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, by five.

Nice, who had Jordan Lotomba sent off three minutes into the second half, are ninth on 46 points.

Transfers Manchester United to battle Arsenal for Alassane Plea - Paper Round 25/04/2021 AT 21:37

Lille got off to a fine start with Yilmaz breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute, firing home a low shot from 18 metres after collecting a pass from Jonathan David.

Nice, who failed to muster a single attempt throughout the game, went down to 10 men when Lotomba picked up a second yellow card for a rough challenge on Jonathan Bamba and with him went their hopes of a comeback.

Celik added a second for Lille in the 56th minute with a superb volley from outside the area before another Yilmaz strike crashed against the post eight minutes later.

Lille next face fifth-placed arch-rivals RC Lens away while PSG travel to Stade Rennes.

'It will be a dream come true' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on lifting a trophy with Manchester United

Ligue 1 Leaders Lille drop points in Montpellier draw 16/04/2021 AT 21:31