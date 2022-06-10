Paris Saint-Germain have announced their new football advisor, Luis Campos, who will join the club with immediate effect.

The French club announced: “Campos will focus on the performance, recruitment, and organisational side of the men’s professional team.”

Campos has plenty of experience in French and European football, spending three years at AS Monaco from 2013-2016 as sporting director.

This announcement comes following the departure of Leonardo as sporting director of PSG, as they look to finally stamp their authority in Europe’s top competitions.

Campos said: “I am delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, which I consider is the most ambitious and exciting club in world football.

"I believe strongly in and share the vision of the club and I cannot wait to get started to further unleash the great potential of this exceptional club.”

The former Tottenham and Southampton manager seems to be edging ever closer to the exit with Campos reportedly set to lead the search for a new head coach.

The favourites to take over from Pochettino are currently Zinedine Zidane and former Lille head coach Christophe Galtier, who led them to their infamous league win in 2021.

PSG appear to be changing course with the appointment of Campos, as it is clear that from his work at Monaco the approach will now be to recruit the best young talents in the world.

PSG said: "As a world-acclaimed football expert, Campos is a pioneer in the development and progression of the game, renowned for his modern and innovative approach.

“Over his career, Campos has overseen the progression of many renowned names in football, while also mentoring and nurturing next generation talent that have since become super-stars.

“The club has long attracted the very best talent from the industry and is well placed to benefit from Campos’ insights, knowledge, and experience, to take the team to the next level.”

Campos has one of the best proven track records as a sporting director in Europe, with the teams he built at Monaco and Lille showing just that.

During his time at Monaco, Campos was responsible for constructing the team that won the Ligue 1 title in 2017 and reached the Champions League semi-final in the same year.

That team consisted of players such as, Fabinho, James Rodríguez, Benardo Silva, Anthony Martial and Thomas Lemar, to name only a few.

He then moved on to Lille after leaving Monaco in 2016, where he also assembled a team that went on to win the league in 2021.

That odds-defying team included players such as Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone, Sven Botman. He also scouted and sold many players for enormous transfer fees such as at Lille, Raphael Leao, Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Magalhaes and Victor Osimhen.

This decision by PSG is a clear change in strategy and they surely hope it will bring a shift in fortune in the Champions League for this upcoming season.

